Chicago Fire Team Talks Leaning Into Violet and Hawkins' Chemistry, Teases Surprising New Paramedic Partner

As Chicago Fire‘s newest couple, paramedic Violet Mikami and her boss Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins have certainly made an impression in their short time together.

In fact, the pair’s chemistry is so strong that “we had plans [to go in] one direction [with the story] and then these actors [Hanako Greensmith and Jimmy Nicholas] were so fantastic together and just popped on the screen so beautifully that we were like, ‘This is where we’re going to go,'” co-showrunner Andrea Newman shared during a recent #OneChicago Day press junket. “So we really leaned into that because they were bringing it so majorly.”

With that storyline have come some major hurdles for the couple: In the last episode, a firefighter spotted Violet and Hawkins kissing, raising accusations of favoritism on Hawkins’ part that allowed Violet and paramedic partner Brett to skip the line on an ambulance repair. Now, as the show returns with a new installment this Wednesday (airing at 9/8c on NBC), Hawkins is facing potential disciplinary action, putting the nascent romance to the test.

“We knew there would be professional trouble for them because of this [power dynamic], but we also wanted to see them fight through that,” Newman said. “So for us, that was the challenge and the fun” of writing that relationship.

At the same time that Violet is fretting over the fallout of her and Hawkins’ ill-timed smooch, she also gets a new paramedic partner while Brett is on leave. Making her debut this week, Emma (played by The Fosters‘ Caitlin Carver) is “someone that I think will surprise quite a few people and will definitely surprise Violet as well,” Greensmith previewed.

“It’s going be juicy. She’s not a character that I think our show often has to toy with or has to battle. So it’s going to be really interesting seeing how she weaves within the firehouse,” Greensmith teased. (With reporting by Keisha Hatchett)