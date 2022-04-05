TVLine Items: Spring Awakening Doc Airdate, Handmaid's Casting and More

If you missed last year’s hot-ticket Spring Awakening reunion concert, mark your calendars: HBO Documentary Films’ Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known, which chronicles the 15-years-later reunion of the Broadway hit’s original cast and creative team for a one-night only concert to benefit The Actors Fund, will premiere Tuesday, May 3 at 9/8c on HBO (and will be available to stream on HBO Max).

The special event took place in November 2021 and featured the entire original cast, including familiar TV faces such as Lea Michele (Glee), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Skylar Astin (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom).

The documentary “follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical, sharing the show’s underdog origins, its path to Tony glory, the universal themes of teenage repression and angst, and the unconventional love story of breakout stars Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele.”

* The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has added Christine Ko (Dave) in the recurring role of Lily, a Gilead refugee-turned-leader in the Canada-based resistance movement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Season 2 of Gentleman Jack will premiere on HBO Monday, April 25 (time slot TBA), as well as stream on HBO Max.

* FX has ordered the six-episode limited series The Sterling Affairs, about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling amid the team’s drive to win a championship under coach Doc Rivers. Laurence Fishburne (black-ish) and Jacki Weaver (Perpetual Grace, LTD) will star as former Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers and Don Sterling’s wife, Shelly Sterling.

* Call Me Kat has tapped Andy Favreau (Champions) to recur as a neighboring shop owner who becomes a source of conflict for Kat’s cafe, TV Insider reports. Additionally, Laura Bell Bundy’s guest spot as a love interest for Cheyenne Jackson’s Max has been expanded to recurring.

