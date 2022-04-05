Netflix Creates 'Short-Ass Movies' Category Following SNL Sketch

Here’s some news that will make Pete Davidson’s day: Netflix has created an actual “Short-Ass Movies” category in its content library, following a Saturday Night Live sketch that sang the praises of 90-minute-ish films.

On Monday, Netflix quote-tweeted SNL‘s “Short-Ass Movies” music video (which you can watch in full below), adding the caption, “good idea” with a link to the streamer’s new category dedicated to movies with reasonable runtimes.

In a cruel twist, many of the short-ass movies named in the sketch — The Lion King, Bad Moms and all three Austin Powers, for instance — aren’t actually available to stream on Netflix. But the category does include flicks like Stand By Me, Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Zoolander, followed by more than a dozen sub-genres of other films that wrap up well before the two-hour mark.

In SNL‘s sketch, Davidson, Chris Redd, musical guest Gunna and actor Simon Rex railed against the bloated runtimes of movies like Once Upon a Time in America (nearly four hours!), Heat (nearly three!) and the newly released Robert Pattinson film The Batman, which clocks in at two hours and 56 minutes. An exception can be made, though, for Davidson’s 2020 movie The King of Staten Island, which apparently “needed” all of its 137 minutes.

Revisit “Short-Ass Movies” below, then let us know if you’re glad to have this new Netflix offering.