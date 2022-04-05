What If Yellowstone, But Supernatural? Watch the Trailer for Josh Brolin's Prime Video Neo-Western, Outer Range

What if Yellowstone was, like, 100-percent more supernatural?

That question is answered by the trailer for Outer Range, Prime Video’s Josh Brolin-starring “neo-Western” premiering Friday, April 15.

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (played by Brolin), a rancher who is fighting for his land and family when he discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

Touted as “a thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery,” Outer Range promises to examine “how we grapple with the unknown.”

At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are then pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of a neighboring, profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land.

“An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture,” says the synopsis. “Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

In addition to Brolin, the ensemble cast includes Imogen Poots (Roadies), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Coroner), Lewis Pullman (Catch-22), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Oath), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House) and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

Brian Watkins created the series and executive-produces alongside Brolin, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and one Brad Pitt.

Want scoop on Outer Range, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.