Abbott Elementary Video: Can Ava Save the School's Funding... and Her Job?

How seriously is Abbott Elementary‘s Principal Ava taking her upcoming presentation for the school board? Well, she hasn’t watched a single episode of Love After Lockup in a month, she tells Janine in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s episode (ABC, 9/8c).

In the fresh installment, fittingly titled “Ava vs. Superintendent,” the school’s much-needed funding is at risk of being pulled. And this time, Ava can’t blackmail Superintendent Collins (guest star Reginald C. Hayes) into letting her keep her job. So Janine and Gregory step up to help the principal with her pitch, but when Janine checks in on Ava’s progress, let’s just say she isn’t exactly reassured by Ava’s response.

Instead of working on the crucial presentation, Ava is sitting in her office, stitching “Avalicious” labels into her clothes. Then when Janine asks to see the presentation, Ava hits her with a heavy-duty non-disclosure agreement because “there’s a lot of proprietary technology involved.”

Elsewhere in the episode, “Barbara offends Melissa when she doesn’t agree with her blackmail idea,” per the official synopsis.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on whether Ava will get to stay on as Abbott Elementary’s principal.