The Bob's Burgers Movie: New Trailer Promises 'Mystery, Meat and Mayhem'

A new trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie features much mayhem (and a borderline-inappropriate relationship between a man and a sesame seed bun), all as Bob and Linda fight to keep the family restaurant afloat.

Hitting theaters on Friday, May 27, the animated Fox series’ first movie begins “when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,.

“While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant,” the synopsis continues. “As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

All your Bob’s Burgers favorites are present and accounted for in the big-screen outing — Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman), Teddy (Larry Murphy) and Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) — with additional characters expected to appear.

New episodes of Bob’s Burgers, currently in its 12th season and already renewed for a 13th, air Sundays at 9/8c on Fox.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your latest look at The Bob’s Burgers Movie, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.