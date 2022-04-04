SYTYCD Overhauls Entire Judging Panel Ahead of Season 17, Adds Glee Star, JoJo Siwa and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Prepare for the biggest shakeup in So You Think You Can Dance history.

When the competition show returns to Fox for Season 17 on Wednesday, May 18 (9/8c), it’ll do so with an entirely new panel of judges: onetime SYTYCD finalist Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Glee and Broadway alum Matthew Morrison, and robbed Dancing With the Stars runner-up JoJo Siwa.

This makes longtime host Cat Deeley the only returning member of the show’s on-camera team.

So, what became of the show’s previous judges? When Fox initially ordered Season 17 back in February 2020, Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson were all slated to return to the panel, but much (including a pandemic) has changed since then.

Lythgoe, who has served as a judge for all 16 seasons, announced last month that Fox didn’t ask him to return to the panel.

“I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers,” Lythgoe tweeted on March 4. “On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying ‘Cue Music’ but I wish them well.”

Your thoughts on the show’s new judges? Drop ’em in a comment below.