TVLine Items: Mitchell Joins Legacies, Dave Annable's NBC Pilot and More

Luke Mitchell is headed back to The CW, with a godly recurring role on The Originals spinoff Legacies.

The actor will make his debut in this Thursday’s episode as Ken, “a malevolent god who has returned to take down Hope, the world’s only tribrid, and reclaim his title as the world’s most powerful being,” our sister site Deadline reports.

Mitchell previously starred in The CW’s short-lived The Tomorrow People (which counted Legacies creator Julie Plec among its EPs) and The Republic of Sarah. His other TV credits include Blindspot, The Code and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

* Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters) has joined the NBC drama pilot Blank Slate, starring Matt Passmore and Floriana Lima, per Deadline.

* Samantha Morton will reprise her Walking Dead role of The Whisperers leader Alpha in AMC’s upcoming anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, our sister site Variety reports.

* Billie Piper (Penny Dreadful, Doctor Who) will star in a series adaptation of former Empire magazine editor-in-chief Terri White’s memoir Coming Undone, which is in development at Netflix, per Deadline.

