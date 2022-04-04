EastEnders Vet June Brown Dead at 95

June Brown, a British TV vet best known for her 30-plus year run as EastEnders‘ Dot Cotton, died on April 3 at age 95.

“We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side,” her family said in a statement posted to the BBC’s Twitter account. “We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.” TV Stars We Lost in 2022

No cause of death was stated.

In addition to her EastEnders run (which ended in 2020, when Dot moved to Ireland), Brown’s TV credits included Coronation Street, Doctor Who (as mathematician/codebreaker Eleanor), The Prince and the Pauper, The Duchess of Duke Street and Now and Then. She also was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2008, and an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2022.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night,” a rep for the long-running BBC sudser said in a statement. “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten. June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders’ finest moments.”

Brown was a two-time British Soap Awards winner, as well as a recipient of their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005. She also earned a BAFTA Award nomination for her role as Dot.