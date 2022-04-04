Chicago Fire Boss on Jesse Spencer's Potential Return: 'I'm Very Hopeful' That He'll Be Back for 'Exciting' Finale

If Chicago Fire co-showrunner Derek Haas has his way, the current season will close out with a familiar face: the return of Jesse Spencer as firefighter Matt Casey, who exited the NBC drama last October.

“That would be amazing. That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back,” Haas told TVLine during a #OneChicago Day press junket last Wednesday. “So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I’m very hopeful that that’s going happen.”

Haas cautioned that he doesn’t want to “promise anything until cameras are rolling… but it is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and [his girlfriend] Brett in the [season] finale, because giant, big exciting things are going to be happening. This will be the best finale ever, I’ll go ahead and say it.”

Spencer departed the series in the 200th episode, when his character Casey decided to move to Oregon to take care of his late best friend Andy Darden’s sons. Since then, he has continued to have an off-screen, long-distance relationship with Sylvie Brett (who recently went to visit her beau for an indefinite amount of time).

Spencer had starred on the firefighter drama since its 2012 debut and was one of six remaining series regulars from the first season. At the time of his exit, the actor explained, “I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television [between Fire and House]… It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.”

Spencer also hinted that the goodbye episode would probably not be the last that viewers saw of Casey. “There is the potential for me to come back. I still am in Chicago right now. I’m not running off to Los Angeles or anything, although I might escape for a little bit of the winter,” he shared with a laugh. “My home here with my wife is in Chicago, and so I’m still going to be here, but I’m just stepping back for right now.”

Chicago Fire returns with a new episode this Wednesday, April 6 at 9/8c on NBC.

With reporting by Keisha Hatchett