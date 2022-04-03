Grammys Live Stream: Watch the Official 2022 Premiere Ceremony

We’re still a few hours away from tonight’s Grammys telecast (CBS, 8/7c), but nominees in more than 70 categories are already facing the music.

Live from the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, the 64th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony begins streaming online at 3:30 p.m. ET. In addition to handing out the first awards of the night, the LeVar Burton-hosted event will also feature performances from several of this year’s nominated artists.

The ceremony kicks off with a group performance from nominees Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe’a, John Popper and The Isaacs. Among the artists set to perform later in the show are Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell and Curtis Stewart.

Performers at tonight’s main event include Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Nas X, María Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic.

This year’s nominees were announced back in November; Jon Batiste led the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber with eight. Other multi-nominated artists included Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven, and producer D’Mile and R&B singer Giveon with six.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Grammys’ official live stream, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which artists are you rooting for tonight?