Undone Season 2: Hidden Secrets Await Alma in Trippy New Trailer — Watch

It’s been more than two and a half years since Prime Video’s Undone debuted on the streamer, but for Alma Winograd-Diaz, time is merely relative.

In Season 2 of the genre-bending animated series (all eight episodes will be released on Friday, April 29), Alma realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one in her family is interested in digging into these uncomfortable truths — until she finally convinces Becca to help. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today.

In the trailer released Saturday during its WonderCon panel, the sisters explore some potential new keys to unlocking the truth behind their father’s death. When they finally begin working together to unpack their surreal, time-traveling reality, they tap into their abuelita’s memories, only to slam into an impenetrable door that may just hold the answers they’re seeking.

From series creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman) and brought to life using rotoscope animation (under the direction of Hisko Hulsing), Undone explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (played by Rosa Salazar), a 28-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas alongside her mother Camila (Constance Marie) and sister Becca (Angelique Cabral). (Watch a Season 1 recap video below.)

Purdy, Bob-Waksberg and director/production designer Hulsing serve as executive producers along with Noel Bright (BoJack Horseman), Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman), Tommy Pallotta (A Scanner Darkly), Femke Wolting (Tower) and Felix Bruno (Tower), while Salazar and Odenkirk serve as producers.

Looking forward to Undone‘s return? Watch the new trailer above (and refresh your memory with the recap video below), then light up the Comments.