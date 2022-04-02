SNL Parodies Will Smith's Oscars Slap With Seat Filler Sketch — Watch Video

Yep, you guessed it: Saturday Night Live did a sketch about Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock.

In the sketch — which you can watch above — host Jerrod Carmichael plays a seat filler at this year’s Oscar ceremony, who happens to get a seat right next to Will Smith, played by Chris Redd. At first, the seat filler was excited to sit next to a big star like Smith… but then Rock joked about Jada, and Smith charged up to the stage to slap him. Smith walked back to his seat, nonchalantly asking the seat filler: “So where are you from?” He continued making polite conversation while yelling up at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth!” When the seat filler’s phone rings, his ringtone is “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” and Smith happily dances along: “Everything is normal, y’all!”

Carmichael also addressed the slap in his opening monologue: “Can you believe it’s been six days?… Doesn’t it feel like it happened years ago? Doesn’t it feel like it happened when we were all in high school? Like, it feels like it happened somewhere between Jamiroquai and 9/11.” Plus, in the cold open, James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump addressed the slap as well, referring to Smith as “Hitch”: “I did see slap. I enjoyed slap. I was very impressed with my Hitch.”

In case you missed it, at this past Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature when he made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith walked up to the stage and took a swing at Rock. “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me,” Rock said. Then Smith, who had returned to his seat, yelled from the audience, “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth” and repeated it after Rock protested that the dig had just been a joke.

Later in the ceremony, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard in the film King Richard. Smith addressed the incident (albeit indirectly) in his acceptance speech, apologizing to the Academy and to his fellow nominees — though, pointedly, not to Rock.

Smith has since apologized to Rock in a statement on Instagram, saying: “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable… I was out of line, and I was wrong.” He also resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the wake of the incident, although he could still face further punishment from the Academy. Jada Pinkett Smith offered her own cryptic statement on Tuesday, saying simply: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Give this week’s SNL a grade in our poll, and hit the comments to share your thoughts.