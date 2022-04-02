Moon Knight Director Explains His Favorite Premiere Moment: 'When You See Steven, You Fall in Love With Him'

Considering Marvel’s new show is called Moon Knight, it’s funny to think that we’ve only spent about 45 seconds with its titular superhero thus far.

The decision to hold off on revealing the vigilante’s otherworldly form until the final moments of the premiere was deliberate, just one of the many benefits of telling Moon Knight’s story as a TV series rather than a feature film.

“What do you gain from TV? More time with the character, for them to express who they are and for you to familiarize yourself with them” executive producer Mohamed Diab, who also directed Episode 1, tells TVLine of the show’s pacing. “In six hours, we’re going to give you what Thor did in three films.”

By that logic, Episode 1 is essentially the first half of a Moon Knight origin movie, one Diab always treated as a “character study” of Oscar Isaac’s human persona. Before diving too deeply into the vigilante, Diab wanted to stress the impact of dissociative identity disorder on Steven’s human life.

“It was very important to me that when you see Steven, you fall in love with him right away,” Diab says. “My favorite scene is the [one where Steven misses his date]. It’s very important to know that D.I.D. is not just a gimmick where you have a black out and then you just go on with your life as normal. No, it destroys everything in your life, making it very difficult to live with this. Steven can’t even go on a normal date.”

The focus on its central hero’s mental health makes Moon Knight a refreshing departure from typical Marvel fare, something for which Diab has strived since Day 1.

“I promised Oscar that our take would be different, that it wouldn’t feel like an MCU project,” he explains.

