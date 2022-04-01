TVLine Items: Barrymore Renewed, CMT Awards Reunite Judds and More

The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for Season 3, airing through 2022-23 with a new format: The syndicated talker will be produced as two half-hour episodes that can run together or be split apart to air separately, CBS Media Ventures, which produces and distributes the show, announced on Friday.

“I am honored and grateful, but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space,” Barrymore said in a statement. “Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot, not a blind spot, and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.”

* The Judds will reunite on a nationally televised award show for the first time in more than two decades when they perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, airing Monday, April 11 on CBS (and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+).

* Impractical Jokers will return with new episodes on Thursday, June 16 at 10/9c on truTV.

* Call Me Kat‘s April 28 episode will feature a crossover with the Fox mockumentary comedy Welcome to Flatch, as well an appearance from The Masked Singer judge Robin Thicke, our sister site Variety reports.

* Watch a trailer for White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, a Netflix documentary premiering Tuesday, April 19:

* HBO Max has released a trailer for The Garcias, a reboot of the sitcom The Brothers Garcia, premiering Thursday, April 14:

