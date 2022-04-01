NCIS: Los Angeles #300 First Look: Richard Gant Begins Arc as Sam's Dad

CBS’ newly renewed NCIS: Los Angeles with its 300th episode will introduce viewers to Special Agent Sam Hanna’s father — and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the fraught reunion. Every Time JAG, NCIS, MacGyver, Five-0 and Scorpion Crossed Over

TVLine has learned exclusively that in the high octane drama’s milestone hour, titled “Work & Family” and airing Sunday, May 8, Richard Gant will begin a recurring role as Raymond Hanna, father of LL COol J’s Sam.

Gant’s many previous TV credits include NYPD Blue, Deadwood, General Hospital, Men of a Certain Age, The Mindy Project, Greenleaf, The Neighborhood and an episode of Magnum P.I. — to name but a few.

To date, loyal NCIS: LA viewers have met Sam’s son Aiden and daughter Kamran, and of course his late wife Michelle. When it comes to Raymond, we know that he was a Colonel with the Marines. As such, after sending young Sam to a military academy, he was quite disappointed to see his son join the Navy.

In Gant’s first episode, Sam moves in with his father to help take care of him as he struggles more and more with early-onset dementia.

“Reaching our 300th episode is such a blessing,” NCIS: LA showrunner and EP R. Scott Gemmill tells TVLine. ” We are all so grateful for the support of the studio, network, and especially our fans who have supported us for 13 seasons and allowed us to work together as a cast, crew and family for all these years.

“Such longevity for a TV series has become a rarity,” Gemmill adds, “and everyone on the show works so hard because we know how truly lucky we are and continue to be as we excitedly head into Season 14!”

