Ratings: Domino Masters Steady for 4th Straight Week, Survivor Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Domino Masters this week put up a fourth straight 0.4 demo rating, while drawing 1.8 million total viewers. 'Missing' Shows Found! The Latest on Spin the Wheel, Blood & Treasure and More

Opening Fox’s night, The Masked Singer (4.2 mil/0.7) was also steady.

With #OneChicago ain rerun mode, CBS’ steady Survivor (5.4 mil/0.8) led Wednesday in both measures. Beyond the Edge (2.7 mil/0.4) and Good Sam (2.1 mil/0.2) were also steady.

Over on The CW, The Flash (570K/0.1) and Kung Fu (560K/0.1) both slipped to their second-smallest audiences of the season.

Leading out of sitcom reruns, ABC’s 24 Months That Changed the World special did 1.6 mil and a 0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!