Netflix's Worst Roommate Ever Moves Onto Nielsen Streaming Chart; Inventing Anna Threepeats at No. 1

Inventing Anna topped Nielsen’s ranking of U.S. streaming originals for a third straight week, while another Netflix offering, some docuseries called Worst Roommate Ever 🤷🏻‍♂️, made its debut in the No. 3 spot. Netflix's Best Originals of All Time, Ranked!

Inventing Anna for the week of Feb. 28 amassed nearly 1.2 billion total minutes viewed across nine total episodes. Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla in its second week on the chart rose to No. 2 with 1.1 billion minutes viewed over eight episodes.

The aforementioned Worst Roommate Ever (don’t get me started on my S.U. stories…) came in third with just over a billion minutes viewed across just five episodes, followed by Netflix’s Love Is Blind (998 million minutes/25 total episodes) and Pieces of Her (752 million minutes/eight episodes).

Rounding out this week’s Top 10 were Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix’s Ozark, Prime Video’s Reacher, Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias and the Nielsen chart debut of Hulu’s The Dropout.

Falling out of the Top 10 for the week of Feb. 28 were Space Force, Raising Dion and The Book of Boba Fett.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.