NBC Sets Summer Premiere Dates for AGT, American Ninja Warrior and More

NBC really wants you to stay in the house this summer.

On Thursday, the network unveiled the premiere date for America’s Got Talent, which will return for Season 17 on Tuesday, May 31, at 8/7c. It will be followed by the series premiere of Dancing with Myself, a new reality competition featuring Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy, at 10/9c.

Plus, a new season of American Ninja Warrior arrives Monday, June 6, at 8/7c, and the Emmy-winning docu-series Who Do You Think You Are? returns to its NBC home on Sunday, July 10, at 7/6c.

The upcoming seasoning of America’s Got Talent will see Simon Cowell return to the judging panel alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara as a new crop of performers compete for $1 million. Live shows will kick off on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8/7c; results shows will air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

Inspired by social media dance crazes, newcomer Dancing with Myself will see a group of “everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek,” per the official synopsis. Celebrity guests will also submit their own challenges.

All four judges will perform “new dance challenges created specifically for the show, which contestants will have to tackle.” Contestants will be isolated in their pods and given limited time to learn the routines and add their unique flair.

With each passing round, the judging panel will provide “instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with audience picks.” However, the studio audience will decide the best dancer of the night, and that person will take home the cash prize.

Meanwhile, Season 14 of American Ninja Warrior will see hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall return to call the action from the sidelines. The new season also marks the return of the lowered age requirement, allowing competitors as young as 15 to participate.

Finally, a new crop of celebrities will learn about their genealogy in the upcoming season of Who Do You Think You Are? including Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford. The series is executive-produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky.

Which show are you most looking forward to? Drop a comment below.