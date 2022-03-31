TVLine Items: Bella Hadid Joins Ramy, Call My Agent! Remake Trailer and More

Supermodel Bella Hadid is taking on her first major acting role as a recurring guest star on Hulu’s Ramy, it was announced on Thursday.

Hadid will appear during Season 3 of the acclaimed comedy series; no details about her character are currently available.

The show follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (played by co-creator Ramy Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. In the upcoming season, Ramy’s family “is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business,” per the official synopsis.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Black Bird, a six-episode psychological thriller starring Taron Egerton, will debut with two installments on Friday, July 8 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly on Fridays.

* Adult Swim has renewed Teenage Euthanasia for Season 2, to air in 2023.

* The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans will premiere Wednesday, April 20 on Paramount+; watch trailer:

* Ten Percent, a British remake of the French comedy Call My Agent!, will premiere with two episodes Friday, April 29 on Sundance Now and AMC+, followed by one new installment weekly on Fridays. The series, starring Jack Davenport, will also air on BBC America, beginning Sunday, May 1. Watch a trailer:

