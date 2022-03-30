The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33

Tom Parker, best known for being part of the UK boy band The Wanted, died on Wednesday, his wife Kelsey Hardwick announced on social media. He was 33.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Hardwick, with whom Parker shares two children, wrote in an Instagram post. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

Parker was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, in 2020. He has since remained candid about his health struggles, even writing a book titled Hope: My Inspirational Journey. Per its official description, “This is not a book about dying, it’s a book about living. It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what.”

Despite being a UK-based group, The Wanted was a staple of American television for much of the 2010s, making appearances on shows like Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Masterchef, in addition to late-night and award shows. The group even had its own MTV reality show, The Wanted Life, which aired five episodes in 2013.

