Ghosts' Asher Grodman Tees Up Trevor's Pants-less Backstory: 'Of All the Things I Imagined It Could Be...'

CBS’ Ghosts is undressing Trevor by finally addressing the mystery of what happened to his pants in this Thursday’s episode (airing at 9/8c).

When one of Trevor’s former friends comes to the mansion to purchase Elias’ timepiece, the truth is disclosed about the fateful day that the finance bro lost his life — and his slacks.

Speaking about the circumstances of the big Trevor reveal, his portrayer Asher Grodman hints, “A relative of Sam and Hetty’s was involved. There is some partying involved. You will see what my legs look like when they’re covered up. And I can also tease that [guest stars] Rob Huebel, Blair Penner, Robert Bazzocchi, Brian Cook and Julius Cho are awesome.”

Read on for Grodman’s thoughts about getting to put clothes on for the episode’s flashbacks and why he’s relieved to play a pants-less character.

TVLINE | When did you first find out the truth about Trevor’s backstory? Did you know well in advance of this episode, or did you find out when you got the script?

I had no heads-up. I found out when I got the script. With our schedule, if we were shooting on a Monday, I probably got it the Wednesday before. We move fast. So I probably had like a four- or five-day heads-up on what it was. I love the fact that of all the things I imagined that it could be, it was none of them. I thought that was great. And I genuinely thought we weren’t going to do it this season. I thought it’d be a Season 2 thing. So the sheer fact that the episode existed in Season 1 was a surprise to me. And Trent O’Donnell, who directed the pilot and then the subsequent four episodes [“Hello!,” “Viking Funeral,” “Dinner Party” and “Pete’s Wife”], he came back to direct this one. Trent is amazing. So that was also a wonderful surprise to have him back.

TVLINE | So you went through the majority of the season in the dark about Trevor’s backstory. How difficult was that? Were you begging the producers for a hint, or did you come up with your own backstory in your head?

I had a backstory in my head. But there’s so many wonderful things happening in every moment as you’re doing a scene. Our storytelling, it’s very present tense, and I’ve got these nine incredible co-stars, and the writing is so exciting and the juxtaposition of all these personalities. So the fact that there was a question mark about what had happened in the past was not a problem. It just made it more exciting when I found out.

TVLINE | What was the craziest theory that you heard, either from a viewer or maybe even from your castmates, about what happened with Trevor?

Oh God, I’m going to have to go back through the Twitter sphere and figure out what the craziest ones were. Most of them involve drugs, alcohol, sex, crimes and misdemeanors, things of that nature. So the most outlandish things are usually when someone’s like, “Maybe he just died alone, like drinking, and took his pants off?” [Laughs] Like the things that are the simplest things become the most outlandish ones because every story is so outlandish.

TVLINE | One of the fun things about this episode is that you actually get to put clothes back on for the flashbacks.

Yeah, I was saying when you don’t wear pants, it’s amazing how empowering pants feel. Like putting them on, I was like, “Wow, this feels so nice!” and you just don’t notice it because you’re half-naked all the time. But yeah, it’s fun to be covered up for a little bit.

And the coolest thing, I thought, at this point we’re 16 episodes in and there’s a dynamic between all the ghosts and this group in the house, and to see what Trevor is like in a different group dynamic was really exciting. It’s very easy for someone to get defined almost by the people around them, which in some ways is what the episode’s about. So being able to imagine him in another social circle, it was pretty trippy, especially after being so entrenched in his afterlife social circle.

TVLINE | Did you have any idea what you were getting yourself into when you signed up for this role, that you were going to be pants-less all season? Did you start begging the producers for a costume change?

[Laughs] No, I didn’t. I’ve never done a comedy before, so knowing that I wasn’t going to be wearing pants was actually a bit of a comfort in the beginning because I was like, “People in this cast are so funny, and they’re so talented. Thank God, I don’t have to wear pants because if I miss a joke, at least you can pull to a wide shot and I’m still half-naked. So I’ll be OK.” And there’s something else that’s great: the guy who would be the first to objectify someone is already objectified because he’s half-naked. It’s a really great and smart choice and makes him a lot more accessible. So I really love that. Now, if you ask me do I love it in January in Montreal? Uhhh, that’s debatable. But it’s just a great device. So clever. And it works in the BBC show, too. So I stand by it — though I won’t lie, it was wonderful to put pants on for a few scenes.

TVLINE | How does Trevor’s relationship with the other ghosts and Sam evolve out of this episode?

Forgive the pun, but he’s kind of caught with his pants down, because there are things that people know about him that he didn’t know about himself, about what happened to him. Trevor’s not necessarily someone who would want to be pitied, but he’s suddenly kind of exposed in this way. The things that he was most certain about in life, he now looks back and has to question them. And not only that, I feel like he becomes a lot closer with the group he’s with. I mean, he’s had 20 years with these people, so they’ve already spent more time with him than most people in his life. But there’s something about when you’re in a place of not knowing and you realize that other people know more about you than you do. It’s very humbling, and he becomes a deeper part of the group, and the group really steps up for him, which I haven’t seen [the episode] but I hope it’s very lovely.

TVLINE | One of the things we’re seeing this season is these little romances starting to develop, and we know that Trevor wants that connection, as we saw in the episode with Jay’s sister. Do you think there’s a possibility of romance for him in the afterlife?

Well, obviously, he’s going to end up with Sam. I’m kidding, I’m kidding! [Laughs] I think Trevor would love that. There’s something great about the show that the writers do, which is we balance these things that are really light and pithy and then we turn on a dime and have moments that hit the heart. [In “Jay’s Sister”], you see Trevor as one thing and then realize there’s this whole other side and depth there. And for eternity, there aren’t a ton of options out there for who you spend your time with. There’s a lot of potential for love stories in our show because A) they have eternity, and B) the options are limited, which makes you appreciate the people you have in your life or afterlife even more.

