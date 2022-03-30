Elite Season 5 Trailer Introduces New 'Minefields' — Watch Video

The new year is bringing plenty of scandalous drama in the first trailer for Season 5 of Netflix’s Spanish-language teen drama Elite.

The coming run, which will drop all eight episodes on Friday, April 8, picks up after Phillipe’s fateful New Year’s party and Guzman’s departure, as the secret about Armando’s death threatens to destroy the love story between Samuel and Ari. Meanwhile, Rebeca is going through a process of self-discovery, Omar is recovering from his separation from Ander, and the addition of Adam Nourou (winner of the Goya for Best New Actor for the film Adú) as a character named Bilal will further complicate things.

Also on tap for Season 5 are Phillipe’s confession of abuse, Patrick’s anger issues, Benjamin’s revenge desires, a present from Armando to Mencia that could destroy everything, and a pact of silence between Samuel and Rebeca that doesn’t last long.

Meanwhile, another “minefield” presents itself as two new students arrive, both glimpsed in Wednesday’s trailer: Isadora (played by Soy Luna‘s Valentina Zenere), the young heiress of a huge nightlife business empire, and Iván (Juacas‘ André Lamoglia), son of the world’s biggest soccer star.

