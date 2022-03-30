Bruce Willis Retiring From Acting Due to Brain Disease Aphasia

Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder triggered by brain damage that results in a loss of ability to understand or express speech.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by Willis’ family, consisting of his wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn; ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

“As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement begins. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the family continues. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’and together we plan to do just that.”

Willis first made a name for himself opposite Cybill Shepherd in the popular ABC primetime soap Moonlighting. Additional TV credits include a stint on Friends, as well as select episodes of Ally McBeal, Mad About You, Miami Vice, Roseanne and That ’70s Show. On the film side, he is best known for his iconic role as John McClane in the Die Hard franchise.