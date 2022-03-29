TVLine Items: YOU Vet's Hulu Series, Grey's Taps HTGAWM Alum and More

Victoria Pedretti has booked her first post-YOU role: The actress has joined Hulu’s upcoming series Saint X, our sister site Variety reports.

Adapted by Leila Gerstein (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hart of Dixie) from Alexis Schaitkin’s novel of the same name, the psychological drama explores “how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth,” per Variety.

Pedretti will play Emily, “a sharp and ambitious woman whose carefully constructed, seemingly perfect life begins to crumble.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Grey’s Anatomy has tapped Rome Flynn (How to Get Away With Murder) to recur as Winston’s younger brother Wendell, who is a medical technology sales rep, Variety reports. He makes his debut in this Thursday’s episode.

* Matt Passmore (The Glades) and Floriana Lima (A Million Little Things) will star in the NBC drama pilot Blank Slate; get character details at Deadline.

* FX ‘s Pistol, a limited series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones from director Danny Boyle, will premiere with all six episodes Tuesday, May 31 exclusively on Hulu.

* The History Channel’s The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch will return for Season 3 on Tuesday, May 3 at 10/9c.

* The HBO Max limited series The Staircase, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, will premiere with its first three episodes on Thursday, May 5, followed by a new installment each week until June 9. Watch teaser:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?