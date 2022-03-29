Ratings: NCIS: Hawai'i Audience Rises With Crossover; Song Contest Plunges

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ yet-to-be-renewed NCIS: Hawai’i this Monday drew 5.9 million total viewers — up 16 percent to a best-since-premiere audience — and held steady in the demo with a 0.5, as part of CBS’ NCIS crossover event. NCIS Duo Didn't Share Scenes in Hawaii?!

NCIS itself (6.6 mil/0.5) dipped in the demo but of course copped Monday’s largest audience. Opening the Eye’s night, The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.6) and Bobishola (5 mil/0.5) were steady.

Elsewhere:

ABC | American Idol (5.5 mil/0.7) and The Good Doctor (3.8 mil/0.4) were both steady, with the former leading Monday in the demo.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.6) and Lone Star (3.8 mil/0.5) both slipped to at least season lows.

NBC | American Song Contest (1.8 mil/0.3) plunged 40 percent from its debut. The Endgame (1.4 mi/0.2) in turn slipped to series lows.

THE CW | All American (590K/0.2) added eyeballs, Homecoming (390K/0.1) lost some.

