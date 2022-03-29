The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Reveals Character's New Name Ahead of Season 3 — See First Photo

Allow Elliot Page to introduce Viktor Hargreeves.

Ahead of The Umbrella Academy‘s third season, Page shared on Tuesday that his character will be named Viktor in the upcoming episodes. The actor also unveiled the first photo of Viktor, which you can view in full below.

Page came out as transgender and nonbinary in December 2020, writing on Twitter that “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self… I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

At the time of Page’s announcement, The Umbrella Academy had already been renewed for Season 3, prompting curiosity as to how the series would handle his character’s identity. For its part, The Umbrella Academy also shared the first photo of Viktor on its Instagram page Tuesday, along with the caption, “Everyone say hello to Viktor Hargreeves ❤️ “

The Umbrella Academy‘s third season will drop on Netflix Wednesday, June 22. In those 10 installments, the Hargreeves siblings will face off against the new Sparrows, who are described as “smart, stylish and about as warm as a sea of icebergs.”

“Navigating challenges, losses and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong,” the logline continues. “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”