TVLine Items: Doctor Who Special Sets Date, Hard Knocks for Lions and More

The Doctor is taking on a sea foe and an extraterrestrial threat in a Doctor Who special airing next month.

Legend of the Sea Devils — in which the Doctor (played by Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) travel to 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force — will premiere Sunday, April 17 on BBC America.

The network’s official show account announced the news on Twitter with the above image.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions will premiere its five-episode season on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10/9c.

* The CW’s Gotham Knights pilot has cast Anna Lore (All American) as coder Stephanie Brown (who goes by the alias Spoiler and is a Batgirl in the comics lore), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets, Queen of the South) has joined Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular manga One Piece, playing the role of pirate Shanks.

* HBO has released a trailer for A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3, premiering Friday, April 8 at 11/10c:

* Watch a Season 2 trailer for Gentleman Jack, premiering on HBO in April:

