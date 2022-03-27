Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain Wins Best Actress for Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Eyes have it! Oscars 2022: The 12 Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments From the Ceremony

Jessica Chastain walked off with the Outstanding Lead Actress trophy at Sunday’s 94th annual Academy Awards

for her role as the late, titular televangelist in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Chastain — who had been slightly favorited to win — prevailed over fellow nominees Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) andKristen Stewart (Spencer).

This marks Chastain’s first win; she had been previously nominated for Supporting Actress for 2012’s The Help and Lead Actress for 2013’s Zero Dark Thirty.

In remains to be seen how many people actually watched Chastain’s golden moment. Organizers are hoping this year’s ceremony — hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes — will rebound from the pandemic-delayed 2021 Oscars, which amassed just 10.4 million total viewers — down a whopping 56 percent year-over-year. (Prior to 2020’s first host-less Oscars, which were held a month prior to what would be the onset of the COVID pandemic, the “record holder” for smallest audience was the 2018 telecast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which drew 26.5 million viewers.)