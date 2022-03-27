Oscars Video: Encanto Cast Performs 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' With Megan Thee Stallion — Watch

Title be damned, everyone was talking (and singing) about Bruno at Sunday’s Oscars. Oscars 2022: Best and Worst Moments

The cast of Disney’s Encanto — Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Diane Guerrero (Doom Patrol), reggaeton singer Adassa, and Colombian musicians Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo — took the stage at the 94th Academy Awards for the first-ever televised performance of the movie’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

They were joined by Becky G, Luis Fonsi and Megan Thee Stallion, who guaranteed that this song will remain on the charts even longer by adding a rap to the mix.

Watch footage of the performance below:

Encanto entered Sunday’s ceremony with three nominations: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned folk track “Dos Oruguitas.”

Unfortunately, Miranda was unable to attend the Oscars due to his wife testing positive for COVID. “Made it to Hollywood,” Miranda tweeted on Saturday. “This weekend, my wife tested for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids [and] I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my [tick, tick…BOOM! and] Encanto families [with] my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”

The performance was introduced by cast member John Leguizamo, who pretended to be offended that he wasn’t asked to perform… until he remembered that he doesn’t sing.

Of course, this was just one of many buzzy performances at this year’s Oscars. Others included Beyoncé performing “Be Alive” from King Richard, Sebastián Yatra crooning “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS teaming up for “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, and Reba McEntire serving “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Encanto cast's Oscars performance.