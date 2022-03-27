Oscars Video: Beyoncé Performs 'Be Alive' From King Richard — Watch

The Oscars have always celebrated Hollywood royalty, so what would Sunday’s ceremony have been without King Richard and Queen Bey? Oscars 2022: Best and Worst Moments

Beyoncé, who wrote and produced the King Richard ballad “Be Alive” with Dixson, opened the 94th Academy Awards by performing the song on Sunday for a captive audience of the biggest names in the biz.

(Well, spiritually speaking. The performance was actually filmed in Compton.)

Watch footage of the performance below, which will be replaced by official video when/if it becomes available:

One thing about Beyonce – The live version will always be better than the studio version. A lot of your faves can't say that.pic.twitter.com/MBJGGaD9ZB — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) March 28, 2022

“Be Alive,” which plays during King Richard’s credits, came about after Beyoncé attended — and was inspire by — an early screening of the film. “The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” star and producer Will Smith recently told EW. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

King Richard entered the 94th Academy Awards with six total nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay (Zach Baylin), Best Film Editing (Pamela Martin) and Best Original Song.

Of course, this was just one of many buzzy performances at this year’s Oscars. Others included Sebastián Yatra crooning “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto; Billie Eilish and FINNEAS teaming up for “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die; Reba McEntire serving “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days; and the cast of Encanto, joined by Becky G and Luis Fonsi, debuting “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Beyoncé’s Oscars performance, then grade it in our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.