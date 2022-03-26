Friday Ratings: As March Madness Dominates, All But The Blacklist Slip

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ primetime coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament final Sweet 16 rounds averaged 9 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating(per fast nationals), up a tick from Thursday’s averages. 'Missing' Shows Found! The Latest on Westworld, Jack Ryan and Many More

At its apex, Friday’s March Madness action hit 12.5 mil and a 2.7, during the 9 o’clock half hour.

Effectively Peacockblocked by college hoops, The CW’s Charmed (330K/0.0) slipped to its smallest audience since the middle of last season, while hitting a demo low. Dynasty (202K/0.0) similar put up its smallest audience since Aug. 27, and tied its own demo low.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Shark Tank (3.3 mil/0.4) dipped to season lows… Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.4) fell two tenths in the demo… and NBC’s already-renewed The Blacklist (2.6 mil/0.2) was steady.

