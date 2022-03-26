Bridgerton Season 2 Finale Recap: Did Kate and Anthony End Up Together?

Few things are more clarifying than a near-death experience. This is what happened to Kate when she almost died after being thrown from her horse in a rainstorm in the Bridgerton Season 2 finale.

Anthony, who had been chasing after her, ran to Kate’s rescue and made certain she received immediate medical attention at Lady Danbury’s house. There was a cut on the back of her head, and although Anthony had applied pressure, Kate was in and out of consciousness.

Kate’s accident served as a trigger for Anthony, who was still shouldering the emotional trauma of his father’s unfortunate death. He also blamed himself for Kate’s accident because the two had passionately made love the night before and Kate felt so guilty, she tried to clear her head with a risky and rapid horse ride in the rain. (Perhaps yoga would’ve been the better option?)

A week would pass before Kate came to, and it was Edwina whom Kate first saw, not Anthony. Kate asked where he was, but Lady Mary and Edwina informed her he hadn’t come to visit since saving her life. Greatly saddened, Kate again decided to move back to India.

The news of Kate’s regained consciousness made its way to the Bridgerton residence, and Lady Violet delivered the positive update to her oldest child, who in turn, cried uncharacteristic tears of relief and joy. Anthony told his mother he hadn’t visited Kate because he was afraid she might die, and he couldn’t fathom losing her.

This was when Lady Violet apologized to Anthony that he had been the one to see his father tragically die from a bee sting. But, she added, as painful as that experience had been and as much as she missed him, given the choice, she would still choose her late husband Edmund every time because true love is worth every high and every low.

A teary Anthony realized he really did love Kate and, with his mother’s wise words in mind, he retrieved Lady’s Violet’s ring from his desk drawer — the same one he had previously given Edwina — and set out to propose to the woman who haunted his dreams. Anthony even brought a bouquet of tulips… and a confession.

He told Kate he was going to ask her to marry him the morning of the accident, to make right their, um, sexual indiscretion. The haphazard proposal that followed failed to impress Kate, who informed Anthony she was moving back to India as soon as she resolved matters with Edwina.

She also added that Lady Danbury had offered to host Lady Mary and Edwina another season, so the youngest Sharma could at last find her marital match and be financially secure. Kate’s choice to leave broke Anthony’s heart, and he accused her of running away. She snapped at him to go away, and so he did. The next day, Kate met with Edwina, who wondered if there had been something between her sister and the viscount all along.

Kate said no and admitted the only person she had been lying to was herself. She added that by the time she realized how strong her feelings were for Anthony, it was too late, despite her best efforts to deny said feelings. Edwina believed her, but stated that Kate’s accident made her realize she didn’t really know her sister or herself because they had been pretending to be women they were not for the sake of society.

Edwina suggested they attend the season-ending ball the Featheringtons were throwing that night and pleaded with Kate to be truthful with herself. When Lady Mary came to check on Kate, she was packing and she, too, urged Kate to come to the party. Kate explained Anthony had asked her to marry him out of obligation and not love, and she couldn’t allow it. More than anything, Lady Mary wanted Kate to know she loved her and she had since the day she met her.

Lady Mary said Kate deserved all the love in the world and she had never seen her as her stepdaughter — simply her daughter. The two cried and embraced, and Kate decided to go to the ball as a way of saying goodbye. She playfully danced with Edwina, who proclaimed Kate’s brush with death their best “social capital yet,” and eventually danced with Anthony after Edwina gave her blessing and begged Kate to follow her heart.

Before their dance, Kate even suggested to Anthony the Ton would take pity on her because of her head injury. Anthony was immediately charmed and the two danced as fellow revelers watched and exited the dance floor, as if to shame the pair. Anthony refused to feel ashamed and asked Kate to focus on him, because no one else mattered.

Queen Charlotte noticed the undeniable sparks between Anthony and Kate, as well; however, when she overheard some gossipers whispering about Kate being the reason Anthony didn’t wed Edwina, the Queen put a stop to the speculation. The monarch argued she had been the one to call off the marriage between Anthony and Edwina because she changed her mind.

Soon after that, Edwina spoke up and declared Kate and Anthony a beautiful couple, and the Queen agreed so much, she made her royal subjects verbally cosign, too. She also insisted people return to the dance floor, and they obliged. Ever impressed by Edwina’s fast thinking, the Queen offered to introduce Edwina to her single nephew, who happened to be the Prince of Prussia from Season 1.

After the dance, the Queen stopped by and smiled approvingly at Kate and Anthony. And later on the terrace, just before the fireworks show, Anthony professed his love to Kate and revealed he had loved her from the moment they raced in the park and that is why he wanted to marry her.

Kate said she loved Anthony, too, even if he would likely vex her everyday. The two kissed and then were shown six months later, fresh off their honeymoon and still unable to keep their hands off one another — even during a friendly and familial game of pall-mall.

Did you enjoy the Season 2 finale of Bridgerton? Are you happy Anthony and Kate got married, or were you hoping they wouldn’t? Grade the season and the closer in our polls below and drop your thoughts in the comments.