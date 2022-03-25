TV Ratings: Station 19 and Grey's Rise While March Madness Dominates

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ primetime coverage of March Madness Sweet 16 action dominated by averaging 8.19 million total viewers and a robust 2.0 demo rating. TVLine's Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

The men’s college hoops’ strongest half-hour came at 9/8c, when the crowd eclipsed 10.5 million viewers and the demo number rose to a 2.6.

Elsewhere, with NBC and The CW in rerun mode:

ABC | Station 19 (4.4 mil/0.6) and Grey’s Anatomy (4.1 mil/0.6, read recap) both ticked up, in viewers and in the demo, while Big Sky (2.8 mil/0.3) only added eyeballs.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (2 mil/0.4) was steady, Call Me Kat (1.9 mil/0.3) dipped and Welcome to Flatch (975K/0.2) slipped beneath a million viewers.

