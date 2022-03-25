Nancy Drew Spinoff Tom Swift Gets May Premiere Date on The CW — First Look

Following his too-brief visit to Horseshoe Bay last year, Nancy Drew’s billionaire buddy Tom Swift is returning to The CW full-time this May.

Starring Tian Richards in the title role, Tom Swift will premiere on Tuesday, May 31 at 9/8c, following a new episode of Superman & Lois, TVLine has learned.

The CW also revealed the Nancy Drew spinoff’s official logline, giving us a taste of what to expect from the series: “As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with — a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him.”

Sure, Tom has his “vast intellect, his roguish wit and an endless supply of designer sneakers” to rely on, but he’ll also needs some help from his friends. There’s his BFF Zenzi, “whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps Tom grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary; his bodyguard Isaac, whose fierce commitment to his chosen family is complicated by his own simmering feelings for Tom; and his A.I. Barclay, whose insights and tough love have been a constant throughout Tom’s life.”

“At home, Tom’s relationship with his mother Lorraine becomes conflicted as she urges him to take his father’s place in elite Black society,” the logline continues. “But unbeknownst to Tom, his mother’s request is driven by deep secrets of her own. What’s more, the mysterious and dangerous Rowan intersects Tom’s path with hidden motivations and undeniable mutual chemistry. While Tom navigates these emotionally charged dynamics, his missions will require his genius and his flair for innovation guided by romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet unsolved.”

In addition to Richards, Tom Swift also stars Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale) as Zenzi, Marquise Vilsón (Blindspot) as Isaac, April Parker Jones (Bel-Air) as Lorraine, Albert Mwangi as Rowan and LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) as the voice of Barclay.

Tom Swift was co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson. All three will executive-produce alongside Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Lis Rowinski.

Will you join Tom & Co. on their adventures? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.