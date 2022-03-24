Nicole Kidman Eats Photographs, Merritt Wever Dates a Duck in Apple's Roar — Watch the Very Weird Trailer

Stop the count, we have a winner: The strangest TV show of the year has arrived.

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for its new anthology series Roar, described as “a series of darkly comic feminist fables” telling eight self-contained stories about “ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances.” And once the trailer opens with Nicole Kidman taking a photograph and shoving it into her mouth, well, “extraordinary” seems to be an understatement.

Kidman plays a woman who compulsively eats photos in one episode — “There’s a lot of photographs missing,” her husband played by Simon Baker observes, to which she confesses, “I ate them” — while in another, Emmy winner Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie, Unbelievable) plays a woman who seems to be embarking on a romantic relationship with… a duck. Plus, Insecure‘s Issa Rae pops up as an author who disappears during a Hollywood pitch meeting, with Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) as a working mom who discovers mysterious bite marks on her skin.

Roar also serves as a GLOW reunion, with Betty Gilpin playing a wife whose husband literally puts her on display on a shelf and Alison Brie as a ghost trying to solve her own murder. GLOW alums Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive serve as co-creators and showrunners here.

All eight episodes of Roar premiere Friday, April 15 on Apple TV+. Press PLAY above for a truly bizarre sneak peek, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.