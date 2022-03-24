Legacies: Charles Michael Davis and Nathaniel Buzolic to Appear as Marcel and Kol in Season 4 Episode

More familiar faces are returning to Mystic Falls this spring.

Legacies‘ April 14 episode (The CW, 9/8c) will welcome Originals stars Nathaniel Buzolic (aka Kol Mikaelson) and Charles Michael Davis (aka Marcel Gerard) for the first time. They’ll be joined by Claire Holt (Rebekah Mikaelson) and Riley Voelkel (Freya Mikaelson), both of whom have guest-starred previously.

“The Mikaelson family is welcome to visit anytime, always and forever,” showrunner Brett Matthews recently told TVLine. “It is a joy to revisit these characters and the talent who plays them. COVID makes this hard, scheduling makes this hard, and they’re all so gifted — they’re very busy. But if they can’t travel in from New Orleans, we may just have to go to them.”

So, what brings this foursome to Legacies? Here’s the official logline for the episode, titled “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found,” which may hold the answer: “Hope continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah, Marcel, Kol and Freya.” Well, there you go!

Elsewhere in the hour, “Kaleb wants to introduce Cleo to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path. Meanwhile, Lizzie devises a plan to get in someone’s good graces.”

Additional actors from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals who have returned for Legacies include Zach Roerig (Matt), Jodi-Lyn O’Keefe (Jo), Chris Wood (Kai) and Rebecca Breeds (Aurora). Candice King (Caroline) also recorded new audio for an episode. You can see a full breakdown of actors who have crossed between shows in this list.

Are you excited to see these Originals characters back in Hope’s orbit? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.