TVLine Items: Cardi B on Baby Shark, City on a Hill Return Date and More

Cardi B is getting animated for Nickelodeon’s Baby Shark’s Big Show!

The Grammy-winning superstar will voice rap icon Sharki B in the Friday, April 15 episode. The same installment features Offset and Kulture as, respectively, Offshark and Kulture Shark. Check out a first-look photo above.

Additionally, Nickelodeon Studios is set to begin production on a live-action Paramount+ series based on The Loud House, with Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno, Sophia Woodward and other members of the animated series’ voice cast reprising their roles.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Charmed has tapped Natasha Henstridge (The Secret Circle, Eli Stone) to recur as Diana, another Whitelighter who seeks out Harry’s help to escape from a bizarre, magical predicament, our sister site Variety reports.

* Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, Veronica Mars) has joined AMC’s upcoming series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches as Cortland Mayfair, current reigning patriarch of the Mayfair clan, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Peacock’s Killing It, a new comedy starring Craig Robinson, will debut Thursday, April 14 with all 10 episodes. Watch a trailer here.

* City on a Hill Season 3 will premiere Sunday, July 10 at 10/9c on Showtime. Watch a trailer:

* HBO has released a trailer for The Survivor, an original film starring Ben Foster and directed by Barry Levinson, premiering Wednesday, April 27 at 8 pm:

