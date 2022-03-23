Misha Collins Eyes CW Return, Joins Gotham Knights Pilot as Harvey Dent

Misha Collins has lined up his next TV role, and this one’s no angel.

The Supernatural vet will play Harvey Dent (aka villain Two-Face) in The CW’s Gotham Knights pilot.

Collins broke the news himself on Twitter Wednesday morning, alongside a photo of Aaron Eckhart’s iteration of Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight. “I’ve asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I’m just not sure I’ll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.),” Collins wrote, referencing the usual ensemble of his Supernatural character, Castiel.

Gotham Knights, which scored a pilot order at The CW in February, takes place in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his (as-yet-unspecified) rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies… when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. Now branded the city’s most wanted criminals, this “renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names — but in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been,” per the official logline. But this team of mismatched fugitives will become Gotham’s next generation of saviors, known as the Gotham Knights.

Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (both of Batwoman and Gotham) wrote the pilot with Natalie Abrams (Batwoman), but Gotham Knights is not a Batwoman spinoff.

Gotham Knights will mark Collins’ first post-Supernatural TV gig, after playing Castiel for 12 of the drama’s 15 seasons. The pilot’s cast also includes relative newcomers Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara as siblings Harper and Cullen Row.