Mae Whitman to Star (and Sing!) in Hulu's Musical Rom-Com Up Here

Mae Whitman has locked down her first post-Good Girls role… and she’ll need to warm up her vocal cords for this one.

The actress has signed on to star in the Hulu musical Up Here, according to our sister site Deadline. Set in New York City in 1999, the romantic comedy follows a couple who falls in love while working to overcome the fears and fantasies inside their own heads. Whitman will play Lindsey, who moves from a small town in Vermont to the Big Apple to find out who she really is.

Up Here — which has earned an eight-episode series order from the streamer — is written by Steven Levenson (tick, tick… BOOM!) and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show), with original music from the Frozen songwriting duo of Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez. Thomas Kail (Hamilton) is set to direct.

Whitman recently completed a four-season run as Annie on NBC’s Good Girls, which was cancelled last June. She also played rebellious daughter Amber on the NBC family drama Parenthood for six seasons. Her other TV credits include Arrested Development, Family Guy and Grey’s Anatomy.

Will you tune in to see Mae sing on Up Here? Share your thoughts in the comments.