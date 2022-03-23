TVLine Items: Smits' CBS Cop Drama, Hardy Boys Season 2 Trailer and More

Jimmy Smits is once again putting on a police uniform: The NYPD Blue vet will co-star opposite Amanda Warren in the CBS drama pilot East New York, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series follows Regina Haywood (played by Dickinson‘s Warren), “the newly promoted police captain of East New York, an impoverished, working class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn,” per the official synopsis. “She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.”

Smits — whose other TV credits include Bluff City Law, Sons of Anarchy, The Get Down and Dexter — will portray three-star Chief John Suarez, who has a commanding presence and strong moral center.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Cress Williams (Black Lightning) has joined the NBC drama pilot Unbroken, about “three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California as they make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo,” our sister site Variety reports. Williams will play a retired bull-riding champion and manager of the Holleren ranch.

* Roku has given a a series order to Slip, a seven-episode comedy created and written by Zoe Lister-Jones (Life in Pieces), who also stars and directs every episode. ZLJ will play Mae Cannon, a thirtysomething who finds herself restless inside a marriage that totally works. The series will follow Mae through a fantastical journey of parallel universes, as she enters new relationships, trying to find her way back to her partner, and ultimately, herself.

* Lifetime’s The Bad Seed Returns, the sequel to 2018’s The Bad Seed with Rob Lowe, and starring Mckenna Grace, will premiere on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, at 8/7c.

* Season 3 of HBO Max’s adult animated series Close Enough will premiere with all eight episodes on Thursday, April 7.

* The second and final season of Pacific Rim: The Black, Netflix’s Japanese–American adult animated series, will premiere Tuesday, April 19.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Season 2 of The Hardy Boys, which releases all 10 episodes on Wednesday, April 6:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?