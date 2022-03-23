HBO Max Adds a Shuffle Button to Play Random Episodes of Favorite Shows

Ever want to watch an episode of Friends, but you don’t want to have to pick which episode? You’re in luck: HBO Max has now lifted that great burden from your shoulders.

The streamer has introduced a “shuffle” button on dozens of beloved TV shows available on the service, allowing users to watch an episode at random, our sister site Variety reports. The button is available now globally on HBO Max’s desktop interface and covers a wide array of hits like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, Curb Your Enthusiasm and more. (No word on if and when the option will be expanded to more shows or available via connected TVs, phones and tablets.)

“With an added element of serendipity, selecting the shuffle button lets you kick your feet up and start watching faster,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson said in a statement.

Netflix tried out a similar “Random Episode” option a couple years back on Android mobile devices, but the option still hasn’t been rolled out to all users.

The full list of HBO Max shows that currently offer the “shuffle” button option:; Adventure Time; The Amazing World of Gumball; Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; Apple & Onion; The Big Bang Theory; The Boondocks; Chappelle’s Show; Courage the Cowardly Dog; Craig of the Creek; Curb Your Enthusiasm; Ed, Ed and Eddy; ER; Flight of the Conchords; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; Friends; Full House; The Great Pottery Throwdown; Hot Ones; How It Really Happened; Impractical Jokers; Key & Peele; Looney Tunes; Martin; The Mentalist; The Middle; Mike & Molly; The Nanny; The Office (U.K.); Regular Show; Reno 911!; Rick & Morty; Robot Chicken; Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!; Selena + Chef; Sesame Street; The Shop: Uninterrupted; South Park; Teen Titans Go!; Tom and Jerry; Total Dramarama; We Bare Bears; Whose Line is it Anyway; A World of Calm and Young Sheldon.

Will you give HBO Max’s “shuffle” button a whirl? And should more streaming services follow their lead? Tell us in the comments.