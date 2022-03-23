Gabrielle Union to Join Octavia Spencer in Season 3 of Apple's Truth Be Told

Gabrielle Union is bringing her legendary talents to Truth Be Told.

The actress is set to star opposite Octavia Spencer in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series, TVLine has learned. She will play Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes entangled in a “problematic incident.”

Union previously starred in the Bad Boys spinoff series L.A.’s Finest as well as the critically lauded BET drama Being Mary Jane. Additional TV credits include Disney’s The Lion Guard, Ugly Betty, City of Angels (opposite Blair Underwood), The Proud Family, The West Wing and Sister, Sister.

Based on the novel by Kathleen Barbe, Truth Be Told centers on podcaster Poppy Scoville (Spencer) who “risks everything — including her life — to pursue truth and justice,” says the official synopsis. The series offers up a “unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.” Season 3 finds Poppy focusing her attention on a new case involving Eva.

The series is created and executive-produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (Snowfall, The Good Wife), with Maisha Closson (Claws, How to Get Away with Murder) serving as showrunner.

Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul starred with Spencer in Season 1 as convicted murderer Warren Cave. Kate Hudson made her TV debut in Season 2 as Micah Keith, Poppy’s childhood friend who also happens to be a media mogul.

What do you think of Gabrielle Union joining Truth Be Told in Season 3? What do you hope to see this season? Sound off in the comments.