My Brilliant Friend Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at HBO

Elena and Lila’s story will reach its conclusion on HBO with a fourth and final season of My Brilliant Friend, TVLine has learned.

The final collection of episodes (premiere date TBD) will be based on The Story of the Lost Child, which is the fourth book in Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend quadrilogy.

“When we decided to bring Elena Ferrante’s masterpiece Neapolitan Novels to the screen, we knew Elena and Lila’s story had to be told in its entirety,” says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming. “It’s both thrilling and bittersweet to embark on this fourth and final season. We’re deeply grateful to the entire creative team led by Saverio Costanzo and Lorenzo Mieli, and to our season 3 director Daniele Luchetti. We look forward to completing the quartet and know The Story of the Lost Child will bring the series to a close with the same heart, intimacy, and epic storytelling that has defined Elena and Lila’s journey from the beginning.”

For the uninitiated, My Brilliant Friend tells the story of “Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life,” according to the official logline. “She met Raffaella Cerullo, whom she has always called Lila, in the first year of primary school in 1950. Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, Elena’s brilliant friend and — in a way — both her best friend and her worst enemy.”

New episodes of the show’s third season air Mondays at 10/9c. The season finale is scheduled for April 18.

