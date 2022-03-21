TV Ratings: Riverdale Returns Low in New Slot, Houghs Outdraw Adele

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Riverdale resumed Season 6 — after a months-long break, and in a brand new time slot — with fewer than 250,000 total viewers (a series low) and a 0.1 demo rating. TVLine readers gave the midseason premiere an average grade of “C”; read post mortem. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Leading out of that, March (100K/0.0) hit and matched series lows.

Over on CBS (pending certain adjustment due to delayed starts), the network currently has 60 Minutes drawing 9.4 million total viewers, followed by The Equalizer‘s 6.9 mil, NCIS: LA‘s 5.5 mil and SWAT‘s 4.1 mil.

ABC’s American Idol (5.2 mil/0.6) was steady, while the Hough’s Step Into the Movies thing (3.1 mi/0.3) was on par with The Rookie‘s averages.

NBC’s Weakest Link (1.8 mil/0.2) added a few eyeballs, while the Adele special drew 2 mil and a 0.3.

At Fox, The Simpsons (980K/0.3), The Great North (760K/0.2), Bob’s Burgers (1 mil/0.3) and Family Guy (1.1 mil/0.3) were all steady.

