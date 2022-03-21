SNL: Lizzo and Jerrod Carmichael to Make Hosting Debuts; Jake Gyllenhaal, Camila Cabello Also Booked for April

A three-time Grammy winner and a former NBC sitcom star are set to make their Saturday Night Live hosting debuts. SNL Episodes Ranked

The late-night sketch series has enlisted stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show) to lord over Studio 8H on April 2 — one night after the debut of his third HBO comedy special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel. He’ll be joined by musical guest (and fellow first-timer) Gunna.

Then on April 9, second-time host Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance) will serve as master of ceremonies; Camila Cabello will make her second appearance as musical guest.

Last but not least, on April 16, is Lizzo, who will pull double duty as host and musical guest. (Lizzo first appeared as musical guest during Eddie Murphy’s December 2019 homecoming.)

Thus far, SNL‘s Season 47 hosts have included Owen Wilson (Loki), Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek (No Time to Die), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Jonathan Majors (The Harder They Fall), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Billie Eilish, Rudd, Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Will Forte (MacGruber), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home), John Mulaney, Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) and Zoë Kravitz (The Batman).

Which of Saturday Night Live's April hosts (and musical guests) are you most excited to see?