TVLine Items: Gilpin Is A.I.-Battling Nun, Made for Love's Return and More

Technology will be no match for GLOW vet Betty Gilpin in Peacock’s upcoming drama Mrs. Davis, from co-writers/executive producers Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) and Tara Hernandez (Young Sheldon).

The series is described as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” with Gilpin starring as “a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence.”

Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) will executive-produce and direct multiple episodes, including the pilot. Hernandez will serve as showrunner.

* HBO Max’s Made for Love will return for Season 2 on Thursday, April 28.

* Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Emily in Paris) will appear in The Crown Season 5 as Monique Ritz, the widow of Charles Ritz, who sold his Paris hotel to Mohamed Al Fayed in 1979, our sister site Deadline reports. It is the same hotel where Diana, Princess of Wales, and Mohamed’s son Dodi Fayed spent their final evening before the car crash that took both their lives in 1997.

* SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff The Patrick Star Show has been renewed for a 26-episode Season 2 at Nickelodeon.

* Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, a new stand-up comedy special directed by Bo Burnham, premieres Friday, April 1 at 9/8c on HBO. Watch a trailer:

