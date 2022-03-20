Friday Ratings: The Blacklist Matches Low Opposite March Madness

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s already-renewed The Blacklist dipped to 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating this Friday up against March Madness — marking its third smallest audience ever and matching its all-time demo low (which was set by last season’s finale). TVLine's Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

CBS’ aforementioned primetime hoops coverage of course led Friday in both measures, averaging 3.8 mil and a 0.8.

The CW’s Charmed (530K/0.1) and Dynasty (310K/0.1) were both up sharply in viewers (33 and 24 percent, respectively) while steady in the demo.

ABC’s Shark Tank (3.3 mil/0.4) dipped, while Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.6) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.