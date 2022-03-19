The Good Doctor: Antonia Thomas Returns as Claire in First Look Photo

Dr. Claire Browne will see you now.

Former Good Doctor star Antonia Thomas is back on set of the ABC medical drama, posing for a selfie alongside costars Freddie Highmore and Christina Chang.

“Saturday with these lovelies,” Chang, who plays Dr. Audrey Lim, wrote as a caption, alongside the hashtag #WeekendVibes.

As TVLine previously reported, Thomas is set to reprise Claire in two Season 5 episodes airing later this spring. Storyline details are being kept under wraps.

Check out the on-set photo of Thomas below:

After four years as surgical resident Dr. Browne, Thomas announced last June, just hours ahead of the Season 4 finale, that she would depart the ABC medical drama. “I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through,” Thomas told our sister site Deadline. “I’m now really excited to explore different creative opportunities.”

Despite her early departure, Thomas said she was open to reprising her role in future seasons. “If there was more time in the year to be able to shoot the show and to be able to go off and do some of the other things that I’m wanting to explore now, I’d do both,” she explained. “It has not been an easy decision for me to leave, so I absolutely would love to come back every now and then and say hi.”

Likewise, executive producer David Shore told TVLine that he “would love to find places to bring her back. She’s such a part of this world, and will always be a part of this world, so it will be lovely to see [Claire] — for her to bring a story to us, or just to come in for the highlights of peoples’ lives.”

In the Season 4 finale, Claire accepted a position at the rural hospital in Guatemala where the St. Bonaventure team had just completed a life-changing mission. After she exchanged goodbyes with Shaun et al., Dr. Browne scrubbed in for her first procedure as lead surgeon.