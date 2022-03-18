White Lotus Finds Season 2's 'Armond,' Casts Its Sicilian Resort Manager

Running a White Lotus resort isn’t easy, and it can lead one to do godawful things to a guest’s luggage. And now we know who will shoulder that burden in the Italy-set second season of HBO’s hit dramedy.

Italian actress and comedian Sabrina Impacciatore, an award winner for 2006’s Napoleon and Me, has boarded the Season 2 cast as Valentina, the manager of the White Lotus: Sicily resort (which will be “played by” the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace).

Season 1 of The White Lotus was set at the exclusive resort chain’s Maui location, which was lorded over with a quickly withering degree of success by Murray Bartlett’s Armond.

Also set to bring an authentic vibe to the Italy-set season are Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco, both of the medical drama DOC: Nelle tue mani, as Mia and as Lucia, local Sicilians who hang around the resort.

Previously announced cast for The White Lotus‘ seven-episode sophomore run include Jennifer Coolidge (who may or may not be reprising her Season 1 role); Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Rec) and Will Sharpe (Giri/Haji) as marrieds Harper and Ethan Spiller; Theo James (Sanditon) and Meghann Fahy (The Bold Type) as marrieds Cameron and Daphne Babcock; F. Murray Abraham (Homeland), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Adam DiMarco (The Magicians) as an elderly man, his son and recent college grad grandson; Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) as an English expat vacationing with friends and his nephew; Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road) as a young woman traveling with her boss (who reportedly may be Coolidge’s character); and Leo Woodall (Tom Holland’s Cherry) as a “magnetic guest” named Jack.

